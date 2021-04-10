'EG UKD-VIRUS U'khand records highest single day spike in recent months Dehradun, Apr 10 ('PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 10-04-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 21:19 IST
Uttarakhand on Saturday reported the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases in recent months with 1,233 people testing positive for the infection, taking the state's cumulative caseload to 1,07,479.
Meanwhile, three people died of Covid-19, a Covid control room bulletin said.
Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts accounted for the maximum new cases, it said. Dehradun district reported the maximum 589 cases, Haridwar 254, Nainital 129, Udham Singh Nagar 90, Tehri 58, Pauri 50, Rudraprayag 16, Chamoli 16, Almora 14, Pithoragarh six, Champawat and Bageshwar four each and Uttarkashi three cases.
In view of the rising Covid cases, a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am has been imposed in Dehradun municipal area from tonight while schools have been closed in Dehradun, Haridwar and Nainital districts till April 30.
