Left Menu

New drug can reduce inflammation, tumour expansion

A team of scientists at the University of Colorado Cancer Center claim to have found a drug that can reduce inflammation and the resultant tumour expansion.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 21:55 IST
New drug can reduce inflammation, tumour expansion
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A team of scientists at the University of Colorado Cancer Center claim to have found a drug that can reduce inflammation and the resultant tumour expansion. The potential treatment can help cancer doctors as they may soon have a new tool for treating melanoma and other types of cancer.

In a paper published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS), scientists from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus detailed their work on NLRP3, an intracellular complex that has been found to participate in melanoma-mediated inflammation, leading to tumour growth and progression. By inhibiting NLRP3, the researchers found, they can reduce inflammation and the resultant tumour expansion. Specifically, NLRP3 promotes inflammation by inducing the maturation and release of interleukin-1-beta, a cytokine that causes inflammation as part of the normal immune response to infection. In cancer, however, inflammation can cause tumours to grow and spread.

"NLRP3 is a member of a larger family that is involved in sensing danger signals," Carlo Marchetti, PhD, said. "It is a receptor that surveils the intercellular compartment of a cell, looking for dangerous molecules or pathogens. When NLRP3 recognises these signals, it leads to the activation of caspase-1, a protein involved in the processing and maturation of interleukin-1-beta into its biologically active form, causing an intense inflammatory response. We found that in melanoma, this process is dysregulated, resulting in tumour growth." The oral NLRP3 inhibitor used in their study (Dapansutrile) has already shown to be effective in clinical trials to treat gout and heart disease, and it is currently being tested in COVID-19 as well. The CU cancer researchers are now trying to find out if this NLRP3 inhibitor can be successfully used in melanoma patients who are resistant to checkpoint inhibitors.

"Checkpoint inhibitors increase the efficacy of the immune system to kill tumours, but sometimes tumours become resistant to this treatment," Marchetti said. "A big part of cancer research now is to find therapies that can be combined with checkpoint inhibitors to improve their efficacy." With the hypothesis that an NLRP3 inhibitor is one of those therapies, CU Cancer Center researchers are studying the drug's effects on melanoma, as well as breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. In addition to improving the immune response, the NLRP3 inhibitor can also help reduce the side effects of checkpoint inhibitors. Marchetti said this research can make a big difference for melanoma patients who do not respond to checkpoint inhibitors alone.

"This was a very collaborative project that involved a lot of members of the university, and we are very excited about it," he said. This project is important because it further shows that NLRP3-mediated inflammation plays a critical role in the progression of melanoma, and it opens new strategies to improve patient care. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets in an IPL match on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets in an IPL match on Saturday....

Prince Charles says 'dear Papa' was 'very special'

Prince Charles, the eldest son of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II, on Saturday, paid tribute to his dear Papa, saying that he was a much loved and appreciated figure.Charles said his father, who died at Windsor Castle on Friday, aged 9...

Ukrainian president says Kyiv and Ankara share view on threats in Black Sea region

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday the positions of Kyiv and Ankara coincide on threats in the Black Sea region and the response to those threats.At a joint news conference with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Istan...

EC bans entry of politicians in violence-hit Cooch Behar for next 72 hrs

Invoking its Constitutional powers, the Election Commission on Saturday put in place certain restrictions, including extending the silence period from 48 hours to 72 hours, for the fifth phase of polling in West Bengal after violence in Coo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021