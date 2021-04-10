Pune sees 9,864 COVID-19 cases, 82 deaths, 4,389 recoveries

Pune district reported 9,864 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 6,36,016, while the day also saw 82 deaths and 4,389 people getting discharged, an official said on Saturday.

The district's toll stands at 10,623, he added.

Of the new cases, 4,953 are in PuneMunicipal Corporation limits, which now has3,22,982 cases, and 2,239 were in Pimpri Chinchwad, taking its caseload to 1,65,367, the official said.

The number of cases in the rural and cantonment areas of the district is 1,47,667, the official said.

