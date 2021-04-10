Aurangabad COVID-19 tally rises by 1,964, toll by 25

The COVID-19 tally in Aurangabad in Maharashtra increased by 1,964 on Saturday to touch 97,412, an official said.

The day also saw 1,199 people getting discharged and 25 patients succumbing to the infection, taking the recovery count to 79,895 and toll to 1,952, he added.

The active caseload of Aurangabad district stands at 15,565, he said.

