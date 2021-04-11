Delhi records 10,732 COVID cases, highest single-day spike so far

Delhi has recorded 10,732 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours which is the highest single-day surge in the national capital till date, according to data shared by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday.

Addressing an online press conference, he also said that the current fourth wave of the pandemic in the city is ''very dangerous'' and is spreading at such a rapid rate that it has left many people baffled.

''Cases have escalated in a big way in the last 10-15 days. And, in the past 24 hours, the city has recorded 10,732 cases,'' he said.

The previous highest-ever single-day spike in Delhi of 8,593 cases was reported on November 11, 2020, while on November 19, the city had recorded 131 COVID-19 deaths, the highest single-day fatality count till date.

''Prior to 10,732 cases, Delhi had recorded about 7,900 cases, and over 8,500 cases a day prior to that,'' he said.

This is also the first time daily COVID cases have breached the 10,000-mark in the national capital since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.

On Saturday, 7,897 cases and 39 fatalities were registered. The positivity rate also mounted to 10.21 per cent, breaching the 10 per cent-mark for the first time this year.

The positivity rate mid-November last year stood above 15 per cent.

On Friday, 8,521 cases and 39 deaths were recorded. This was also the first time that over 8,000 cases were recorded in a day this year amid a massive spike in cases in the last few weeks.

On Thursday, the city had recorded 7,437 cases. This was also the first time that over 7,000 cases were reported in a day this year.

On preceding two days, the cases count had stood above 5,000.

On November 27, the city had recorded 5,482 cases and 6,224 cases on November 24 and 7,486 on November 18, according to official data.

