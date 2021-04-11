Left Menu

Delhi records 10,732 COVID cases, highest single-day spike so far

And, in the past 24 hours, the city has recorded 10,732 cases, he said.The previous highest-ever single-day spike in Delhi of 8,593 cases was reported on November 11, 2020, while on November 19, the city had recorded 131 COVID-19 deaths, the highest single-day fatality count till date.Prior to 10,732 cases, Delhi had recorded about 7,900 cases, and over 8,500 cases a day prior to that, he said.This is also the first time daily COVID cases have breached the 10,000-mark in the national capital since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.On Saturday, 7,897 cases and 39 fatalities were registered.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 12:31 IST
Delhi records 10,732 COVID cases, highest single-day spike so far

Delhi has recorded 10,732 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours which is the highest single-day surge in the national capital till date, according to data shared by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday.

Addressing an online press conference, he also said that the current fourth wave of the pandemic in the city is ''very dangerous'' and is spreading at such a rapid rate that it has left many people baffled.

''Cases have escalated in a big way in the last 10-15 days. And, in the past 24 hours, the city has recorded 10,732 cases,'' he said.

The previous highest-ever single-day spike in Delhi of 8,593 cases was reported on November 11, 2020, while on November 19, the city had recorded 131 COVID-19 deaths, the highest single-day fatality count till date.

''Prior to 10,732 cases, Delhi had recorded about 7,900 cases, and over 8,500 cases a day prior to that,'' he said.

This is also the first time daily COVID cases have breached the 10,000-mark in the national capital since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.

On Saturday, 7,897 cases and 39 fatalities were registered. The positivity rate also mounted to 10.21 per cent, breaching the 10 per cent-mark for the first time this year.

The positivity rate mid-November last year stood above 15 per cent.

On Friday, 8,521 cases and 39 deaths were recorded. This was also the first time that over 8,000 cases were recorded in a day this year amid a massive spike in cases in the last few weeks.

On Thursday, the city had recorded 7,437 cases. This was also the first time that over 7,000 cases were reported in a day this year.

On preceding two days, the cases count had stood above 5,000.

On November 27, the city had recorded 5,482 cases and 6,224 cases on November 24 and 7,486 on November 18, according to official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

After getting dropped during Australia tour, I worked hard on myself, says Shaw

Delhi Capitals batsman Prithvi Shaw said he worked hard on himself with coach Pravin Amre after returning from a disappointing Australia tour and the hard work can be seen in the batting style of the opener in the recent tournaments. Shaw p...

Xinjiang coalmine accident traps 21 - China state media

Twenty-one miners are trapped in a flooded coalmine in northwest Chinas Xinjiang region, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday, citing a local emergency department.A section of the mine filled with water, leading to power outa...

Benin votes for president after week of violent protests

Voting started in Benin on Sunday in a presidential election as some opposition parties called for a boycott following a week of deadly protests against the incumbent Patrice Talon, who is heavily favoured to win a second term. Talon, a mul...

Illegal driftnet use widespread in Indian Ocean, Greenpeace says

Greenpeace has uncovered widespread use of illegal driftnets in the northwest Indian Ocean, which it says are decimating marine life in what is one of the worlds most ecologically vulnerable fishing grounds.During two weeks at sea, the envi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021