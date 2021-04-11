14 new cases take COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 5,175

Months after keeping the COVID-19 outbreak in check, Andaman and Nicobar Islands along with the entire country have started experiencing the second wave of coronavirus infections with 14 more people testing positive for the disease, which took the tally in the Union Territory to 5,175, an official said Sunday.

Despite the sudden surge in COVID cases, the death toll remained at 62 as the archipelago did not report any new fatality due to the infection in the last 100 days, he said.

The last coronavirus death was recorded in the Union territory on December 21, 2020.

The local administration has been strict to contain the spread of the disease and is adopting the approach of tracking, testing and treating, the official said.

The tourism industry, which was severely hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has not been affected due to the sudden spike in the number of COVID cases recently, the official said.

The sector is currently witnessing an inflow of 700- 800 travellers daily as all the major tourist destinations in the islands have been opened, he said.

People arriving here by flights or reaching by ships from Kolkata or Chennai are mandatorily required to show a negative coronavirus report before the authorities allow them to enter the islands.

At least 10 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 5,038, the official said.

The Union Territory now has 75 active cases.

Altogether, 12,855 health and frontline workers have been inoculated and 18,804 people above 45 years of age received the vaccine shots, he said.

The local authorities are keen to make the four-day special vaccination drive from Sunday a grand success, and urged eligible people to join the inoculation process, he said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 3,35,784 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.54 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)