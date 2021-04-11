Left Menu

Maha: Thane COVID centre patients shifted over oxygen concerns

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-04-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 18:51 IST
Maha: Thane COVID centre patients shifted over oxygen concerns

Thirty patients had to be shifted from a COVID care centre in Thane city to a nearby hospital as the stock of medical oxygen was getting exhausted, a civic official said on Sunday.

The move to shift the patients from Thane Municipal Corporation's Parking Plaza COVID care centre to Global Hospital on Saturday evening was taken to avoid inconvenience and disruption in treatment, he added.

In a release, the TMC said fresh oxygen supply to the centre was expected within a day, but, as a precautionary measure, new admissions have been stopped for the moment.

The TMC on Sunday appointed deputy municipal commissioner (Tax) Ashwini Waghmale as officer in charge to coordinate the purchase, storage and distribution of medical oxygen gas and Remdesivir injections, a release by civic spokesperson Sandeep Malavali said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Real Madrid's Vazquez ruled out rest of season with knee injury

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez is set to miss the rest of the season after straining knee ligaments during the 2-1 win over Barcelona, his club said on Sunday. Vazquez, who has played at right back for most of the campaign in the absence ...

Admin collects Rs 1.60 lakh fine from people in J-K's Ramban for violating COVID-19 guidelines

The administration on Sunday collected nearly Rs 1.60 lakh as fine from people in Jammu and Kashmirs Ramban for violating COVID-19 guidelines, an official said.Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the district administration has imposed restr...

Carnival-loving, eloquent Soeder wants to be Germany's first Bavarian chancellor

Dismissed for decades by critics as a country bumpkin who loves silly carnival costumes, Bavarian leader Markus Soeder said on Sunday that he was willing to run as the conservative candidate for German chancellor, provided he had the blocs ...

UP schools shut till Apr 30 as state reports record single-day spike in virus cases

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday ordered the closure of all schools till April 30, on a day the state reported its highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.According to a government st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021