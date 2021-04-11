Left Menu

People should not get complacent, self-discipline key to check COVID: Union minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 20:42 IST
People should not get complacent, self-discipline key to check COVID: Union minister

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said people should not get complacent and must follow self-discipline to check the spread of COVID-19.

He said the importance of a disciplined lifestyle with a balanced and healthy diet, along with regular physical activity, which has been underlined by the pandemic, will also help as preventive measures against many modern-day diseases such as diabetes mellitus, hypertension, coronary heart disease etc.

Singh, who is also an eminent medical professional and diabetologist, said the medical fraternity is still in the process of learning more about COVID-19 and only long-term follow-up will answer all the questions.

''Meanwhile, even though antibodies might have developed after the episode of COVID, there is not enough evidence to claim that re-infection is totally ruled out,'' he said.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, called for celebrating the ''Teeka Utsav'' (vaccine festival) by facilitating inoculation among those who require it and who are entitled to receive the jab in the current phase of the vaccination drive.

He said while as responsible citizens, it is the obligation of everyone to act as a catalyst in the vaccination drive, at the same time, it is also their social responsibility to help their friends and acquaintances to overcome unwarranted apprehensions about COVID-19, according to a personnel ministry statement. Singh said those who have recovered from the viral disease should take upon themselves the responsibility to spread awareness about it because the narration of their first-hand experience can be more effective in fighting the stigma and many myths.

Reiterating the four-point ''mantra'' spelt out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- each one-vaccinate one, each one-treat one, each one-save one and setting up micro-containment zones -- the minister said in the next four days, the vaccination drive has to be carried out at multiple levels, including personal level, social level and administrative level.

''Nevertheless, he hastened to add that even after the vaccination, self-discipline has to be maintained to observe COVID-appropriate behaviour,'' the statement said.

Based on several reports and research papers, Singh said even if one has gone through an episode of COVID and recovered from it, there is still the need to continue with the guard and follow the same guidelines without being complacent by the thought that one has developed antibodies and there is no need for precautions.

He said the importance of preventive and promotive behaviour, which has got reaffirmed in the social psyche following the COVID experience, will have a larger implication on individual well-being because it will also serve to protect from many a lifestyle disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

World News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Myanmar security forces kill 80 protesters and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Study sheds light on prevalence rate of anxiety for fathers during perinatal period

Anxiety among men transitioning into parenthood is significantly higher than reported by the global World Health Organization WHO regional prevalence rates, suggest the findings of new research suggested. The findings of the study were publ...

UP panchayat polls: Liquor shops in Ghaziabad to remain shut from April 13 to 15

Liquor shops in Uttar Pradeshs Ghaziabad will remain shut from April 13 to 15 on account of the gram panchayat elections, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said on Sunday.The order will be applicable within a radius of 8 km of any pol...

'Sub optimal containment zone, skewed RT PCR ratio, manpower shortage' feedback from Health Central team after Maharashtra visit

By Sahil Pandey Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to Maharashtra government after the feedback from the Central team which visited the state to take the stock of the surge in cases of Covid-19.In his letter, Rajesh the healt...

Militants gun down civilian outside his home in Budgam

Militants shot dead a civilian outside his house in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday while he was repairing power lines, police said.The ultras fired on Nasir Khan in Buchipora in the Magam area of the central Kashmir dist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021