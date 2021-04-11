Left Menu

Govt will be forced to go for strict measures if people do not follow COVID protocols: Rajasthan CM

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-04-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 22:31 IST
Govt will be forced to go for strict measures if people do not follow COVID protocols: Rajasthan CM
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said the state government will be forced to impose strict measures if people neglect following COVID-19 protocols.

He said the second wave of the coronavirus infection and the rising number of cases in the state are a matter of great concern.

Gehlot said the state government is constantly taking tough decisions to curb the spread of the virus. Despite this, if there is negligence in following COVID protocols, then it will be forced to opt for stricter measures.

He said this time the danger of the infection is also visible in the villages and the mutant strain of the virus is more deadly than before.

Gehlot said people must ensure adherence to protocols such as maintaining a two-yard distance with each other and wearing face masks and sought the cooperation of all sections of the society, including public representatives, social workers and religious leaders, in fighting the challenge.

The chief minister was interacting with public representatives and officials and employees at the panchayat level regarding the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme and the pandemic.

He said while his government wants to win the battle against the coronavirus with the best management, it is also launching ambitious schemes such as the Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Health Insurance scheme, which will free people from the huge expenses and worries of treatment.

Gehlot said Rajasthan is the first state in the country to bring such a plan. Under the scheme, the government will bear the premium of National Food Security, Socio-Economic Census-2011, small and marginal farmers and contract workers to provide cashless insurance up to Rs five lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Myanmar security forces kill 80 protesters and more

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Civil Defence volunteer killed in road accident

A Delhi Civil Defence volunteer was killed on Sunday after being hit by a truck while he was on duty at Baba Haridas Nagar here, police said. The deceased has been identified as Punit Gupta, a resident of Ganesh Nagar complex in Pandav Naga...

NSUI wins all posts in Sampurnanand Sanskrit University student union polls in UP's Varanasi

The Congress student wing NSUI on Sunday won all the posts in the student union elections of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Decimating the ABVP, Krishna Mohan Shu...

Mamata calls Cooch Behar killings 'genocide', Shah warns her against 'appeasement politics' over bodies

The killing of four persons in CISF firing at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district has triggered a political storm in West Bengal, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday calling it a genocide while Union Home Minister Amit Shah warning he...

Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism - TV

An incident at Irans Natanz nuclear facility on Sunday was caused by an act of nuclear terrorism, the countrys nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said, according to state TV, adding that Tehran reserves the right to take action against the perp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021