Left Menu

K'taka CM says lockdown could be imposed if need arises

I want people to cooperate with us, Yediyurappa said. To a question, if the Technical Advisory Committee had recommended a lockdown, Yediyurappa reiterated that people have to understand and cooperate. Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar told reporters that the government was not inclined to a lockdown and wanted people to cooperate. Neither I nor the Chief Minister is saying that we will do it lockdown.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-04-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 12:37 IST
K'taka CM says lockdown could be imposed if need arises
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday said the state government could impose lockdown if the necessity arises.

''People need to respond for their own good. If they don't heed then we may have to take stringent measures. If required and if the necessity arises, we will impose lockdown,'' Yediyurappa told reporters in Bidar.

Reacting to queries on the growing coronavirus cases in the state, which saw the numbers breaching 10,000 on Sunday, he said the Prime Minister had also spoken to him about the measures taken by his government.

''(I told him) we have imposed a night curfew in the districts where the coronavirus cases are rising,'' Yediyurappa said.

He insisted that people should wear face masks, use hand sanitizers and maintain social distancing.

''People need to respond for their own good. If they don't cooperate then we will initiate stringent measures, which people should not give scope for. I want people to cooperate with us,'' Yediyurappa said.

To a question, if the Technical Advisory Committee had recommended a lockdown, Yediyurappa reiterated that people have to understand and cooperate.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar told reporters that the government was not inclined to a lockdown and wanted people to cooperate.

''Neither I nor the Chief Minister is saying that we will do it (lockdown). All we are saying is don't compel us to push to that extreme. Our government is not at all willing to impose lockdown,'' he clarified.

He also said that if people cooperate the second wave of coronavirus can be defeated.

The talk of lockdown came following reports that the Technical Advisory Committee has recommended lockdown for a brief period to contain the coronavirus.

Sudhakar had on Sunday said that the cases may touch around 25,000 to 30,000 by the month-end.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia abandons COVID-19 vaccination targets after new advice on AstraZeneca shots

Australia has abandoned a goal to vaccinate nearly all of its 26 million population by the end of 2021 following advice that people under the age of 50 take Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine rather than AstraZenecas shot. Australia, which had banked...

NCB arrests 4 in special drive against psychotropic drugs trafficking

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB has arrested four drug peddlers and busted their complete network of drug trafficking in various parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Four persons arrested, complete network busted, which included ...

Passenger vehicle sales in India decline by over 2 pc in 2020-21: SIAM

Passenger vehicle sales in India declined by over two per cent in the 2020-21 fiscal as the COVID-19 pandemic has put brakes on the sector which has already been witnessing a structural slowdown over the last few years, industry body SIAM s...

China stocks end lower as materials, transport firms weigh

China shares dropped on Monday, weighed down by materials and transport stocks, as worries over policy tightening persisted on expectations of upbeat economic data due later this month. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.7, to 4,947.75, whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021