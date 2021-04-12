Ten states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases

Left Menu

Ten states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in the daily COVID-19 cases accounting for 83.02 percent of the new infections, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. Indias daily cases continue to rise and 1,68,912 fresh coronavirus infections were registered in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily cases at 63,294.

Ten states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in the daily COVID-19 cases accounting for 83.02 percent of the new infections, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

India's daily cases continue to rise and 1,68,912 fresh coronavirus infections were registered in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily cases at 63,294. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 15,276 while Delhi reported 10,774 new cases. Sixteen states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

India's total active caseload has increased to 12,01,009 and now comprises 8.88 percent of the country's total infections. A net increase of 92,922 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a day.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala cumulatively account for 70.16 percent of India's total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 47.22% of the total active caseload of the country.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,21,56,529 with 75,086 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours.

Besides, the daily deaths continue to show an upward trend with 904 deaths being reported in a day.

Ten States account for 89.16 percent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (349). Chhattisgarh follows with 122 daily deaths.

Nine states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in a span of 24 hours. These are Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh (UT), D&D and D&N, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Andaman, and the Nicobar Islands, and Arunachal Pradesh.

On the vaccination front, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 10.45 crore as India marks day-2 of the countrywide 'tika Utsav.

Cumulatively, 10,45,28,565 vaccine doses have been administered through 15,56,361 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am, according to the ministry.

These include 90,13,289 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 55,24,344 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 99,96,879 FLWs who have received the 1st dose, and 47,95,756 FLWs who have taken the 2nd dose.

Besides, 4,05,30,321 and 19,42,705 beneficiaries more than 60 years old have been administered the 1st and 2nd dose respectively while 3,20,46,911 and 6,78,360 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 have taken the 1st and 2nd dose respectively.

Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala account for 60.13 percent of the total doses given so far in the country, the ministry said.

Nearly 30 lakh vaccination doses were administered on Day 1 of the 'tika utsav' on Sunday.

Day 1 of the countrywide 'tika utsav' saw 63,800 COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) operational, which is a rise of an average of 18,800 operational CVCs, the ministry highlighted.

Most CVCs were operational in private workplaces. Additionally, despite being a Sunday, which generally witnesses lower vaccination numbers, the first day of the 'tika utsav' clocked nearly 30 lakh vaccination doses, the ministry said.

As of day-86 of the vaccination drive (11th April), 29,33,418 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 27,01,439 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 38,398 sessions for 1st dose and 2,31,979 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine.

''In terms of the number of daily doses administered globally, India continues to remain at the top with an average of 40,55,055 doses administered per day. The corresponding figure on Sunday was 38,34,574,'' the ministry stated.

