Shopper numbers jump 218% as England reopens economy

Shopper numbers jump 218% as England reopens economyReuters | London | Updated: 12-04-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 15:42 IST
The reopening of England's shopping districts drew the crowds on Monday, with footfall across all UK retail destinations to 0900 GMT jumping 218% on last week, Springboard data showed.
Springboard said UK footfall to shopping centres had risen by 340%. With infection numbers falling in Britain, English shops, hairdressers, gyms and pub gardens reopened early on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
