Banquet hall converted into COVID care centre in Delhi

Amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and hospitals running out of beds, the Delhi government has begun setting up facilities for coronavirus patients at alternative places like banquet halls.

The central district magistrate has requisitioned Shehnai banquet hall in front of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital in Daryaganj, where a 120-bed COVID care facility has started functioning with nearly 23 patients being admitted there, officials said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said temporary COVID care centres will be set up at different places according to need, adding sufficient beds are vacant and available in Delhi.

In order to overcome the shortage of beds, work is on to set up COVID care centres at banquet halls and similar spaces in view of the growing number of patients, a senior Delhi government official said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after visited the LNJP Hospital on Saturday and said the COVID centre at Shehnai banquet hall will start working soon. The same banquet hall was converted into a COVID care centre in June 2020 as well.

''The COVID centre at Shehnai banquet has beds with oxygen supply. Doctors will keep watch on the health of patients with mild and moderate symptoms and anyone whose condition deteriorates will be shifted to LNJP hospital,'' said Rajat Jain, president of Doctors for You that has been looking after administration of the centre. Various arrangements including security through CCTV cameras, medical staff, food, sanitation have been arranged at the banquet-turned-COVID care centre, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)