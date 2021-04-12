Left Menu

Greece to receive first 33,600 doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccine this week

Greece will get a first tranche of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 on Wednesday and will start inoculating people with it next week, a senior health ministry official said on Monday.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 12-04-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 22:31 IST
Greece to receive first 33,600 doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccine this week
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Greece will get a first tranche of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 on Wednesday and will start inoculating people with it next week, a senior health ministry official said on Monday. The Greek statement came as the U.S. company began delivering its vaccine to countries across the EU, a few days later than initially planned due to production issues.

"We will receive the first 33,600 doses of the single-dose vaccine by Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday, April 14," the country's secretary general in charge of vaccinations, Marios Themistocleous, told a weekly briefing. Greece has inoculated more than 2 million of its 11 million population with at least one shot of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Moderna vaccines.

Along with new deliveries from those companies, Greece has said it expects 1.3 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by June. The country has fared better than other EU countries in the first wave of the pandemic but has imposed strict restrictions since November to deal with a resurgence of infections and ramped up vaccinations only recently.

Last week, it began distributing hundreds of thousands of free home testing kits to senior high school students and their teachers before they resume in-class lessons on Monday. Greece, which had emerged from a multi-year recession before the pandemic broke out, is keen to reopen its tourism and other key sectors of its economy before the summer season.

Authorities plan to offer free self-testing kits to some 900,000 workers in retail, restaurants, transport, banks and justice this week, government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni said on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

White House zeros in on chip shortage in meeting with company officials

U.S. President Joe Biden told a meeting with executives from major companies to discuss the global chip shortage on Monday that he has bipartisan support for legislation to fund the semiconductor industry. He will urge Congress to invest 50...

Grand National sets record for UK online sports betting

The Grand National was Britains biggest ever online sports betting event as shop closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic meant punters had to go online or use mobile apps to bet on one of the annual highlights of the horseracing calendar.Enta...

Delhi minister launches ‘missed call number’ service to help people get govt schemes benefits

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday launched missed call number service to connect people to the Delhi Other Backward Class Commission so that they can avail the benefits of various government schemes, a statement sa...

Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by four runs in an IPL match in Mumbai.

Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by four runs in an IPL match in Mumbai....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021