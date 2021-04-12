Left Menu

MP CM assigns districts to ministers for COVID-19 management

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 12-04-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 22:34 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Amid the surge in new cases, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday assigned the responsibility of COVID-19 management in various districts to his cabinet colleagues.

The Minister for Water Resources Tulsiram Silawat has been given the charge of Indore district, which is the worst hit in the state both in terms of number of cases and deaths, an official of the MP Public Relations Department said.

Bhopal district, which is also hit hard by the pandemic, is assigned to Minister for Medical Education Vishvas Sarang, she said.

Similarly, other ministers were allotted different districts.

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 6,489 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the biggest spike in a single day, while 37 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the tally to 3,44,634 and toll to 4,221, as per the state health department.

Madhya Pradesh is now left with 38,651 active cases, including 7,917 in Indore and 5,438 in Bhopal.

As of Monday, Indore's cumulative caseload is 79,434 while that of Bhopal is 58,951.

