Left Menu

Have written to Centre to scale up COVID beds in its hospitals: Jain

And, ventilator beds may be occupied, but very few patients are actually on ventilator. The minister reiterated that it was absolutely necessary to wear a mask when stepping out of the house, which would help fight COVID-19.On COVID care centres, he said out of 5,525 beds, only about two per cent or 190 of those are occupied.Temporary COVID care centres will be set up at different places as per the need, he added.On the number of ventilators in hospitals, Jain said, There are only two types of beds -- ICU beds and normal ward beds.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 22:45 IST
Have written to Centre to scale up COVID beds in its hospitals: Jain
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@SatyendarJain)

Amid an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has written to the Centre to again scale up COVID beds in its hospitals here, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday.

Interacting with reporters, he also appealed to people to step out of homes only if necessary and wear masks all the time.

Asked about the bed requirements in view of escalating cases, Jain said, ''We are ramping up medical infrastructure post the surge in cases and 5000 beds have been added in last one week.'' Delhi recorded 11,491 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the highest single-day surge in the national capital till date, according to data shared by the health department.

According to the latest bulletin, 72 new fatalities were also recorded, pushing the death toll to 11,355.

''We have also written to the Centre to again scale up Covid beds in its hospitals in Delhi in view of the massive surge. As of now, about 1,090 beds are there in their hospitals, which was above 4,000 during last surge. So, our request is to scale up back to that level,'' the minister said.

Asked about ventilators' requirements, Jain said, ''About 50 per cent Covid beds in total are still available in hospitals. And, ventilator beds may be occupied, but very few patients are actually on ventilator.'' The minister reiterated that it was absolutely necessary to wear a mask when stepping out of the house, which would help fight COVID-19.

On COVID care centres, he said out of 5,525 beds, only about two per cent or 190 of those are occupied.

''Temporary COVID care centres will be set up at different places as per the need,'' he added.

On the number of ventilators in hospitals, Jain said, ''There are only two types of beds -- ICU beds and normal ward beds. A year ago, the issue of the number of ventilators was huge. Now, we have HFNO, Bi-Pap and high-flow oxygen, which are equally good as ventilators.'' ''We should know that not every patient requires a ventilator; only 2-3 per cent need it. If a ventilator bed is occupied, it is counted as a patient being on a ventilator, but when it comes to the actual use of ventilators, the number of patients using them is very less,'' he added.

The minister cited instances of two hospitals to explain.

At Burari hospital, 30 patients are on ventilator beds. However, no patient is on a ventilator.

Similarly, at LNJP Hospital, there are around 60-70 patients who are on ventilator beds but only two or three are on ventilators, he said. PTI KND SNE SNE

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab Kings beat RR by 4 runs

Sanju Samsons magnificent 119 went in vain as Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by four runs in their IPL match here on Monday. Put in to bat, Punjab Kings made 221 for six against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here...

G7 condemns 'threatening' Russian troop build-up near Ukraine

Foreign ministers from the G7 group of nations, including the United States, Britain and France, have condemned an increase in Russian troop numbers near its border with Ukraine and in the Russian-occupied region of Crimea.These large-scale...

Delhi minister launches ‘missed call number’ service to help people get govt schemes benefits

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday launched missed call number service to connect people to the Delhi Other Backward Class Commission so that they can avail the benefits of various government schemes, a statement sa...

White House zeros in on chip shortage in meeting with company officials

U.S. President Joe Biden told a meeting with executives from major companies to discuss the global chip shortage on Monday that he has bipartisan support for legislation to fund the semiconductor industry. He will urge Congress to invest 50...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021