Turkey, Libya committed to eastern Mediterranean maritime accord

Turkey, Libya committed to eastern Mediterranean maritime accordReuters | Ankara | Updated: 12-04-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 22:48 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Turkey and Libya were committed to a 2019 maritime demarcation accord in the eastern Mediterranean, after meeting Libya's Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh.
In a news conference, Erdogan also said Ankara will send 150,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Libya as part of a support against the outbreak.
