Turkey COVID-19 council to recommend stricter measures amid third peak - minister

Turkey COVID-19 council to recommend stricter measures amid third peak - ministerReuters | Ankara | Updated: 13-04-2021 00:28 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 00:26 IST
Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Monday that the coronavirus science council will recommend a tighter set of measures against the COVID-19 outbreak spread as the outbreak reached what the minister called "a third peak."
In a news conference, Koca also said further shipments of coronavirus vaccines from China's Sinovac Biotech and Pfizer and BioNTech in the coming months.
