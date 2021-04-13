Turkey COVID-19 council to recommend stricter measures amid third peak - minister

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Monday that the coronavirus science council will recommend a tighter set of measures against the COVID-19 outbreak spread as the outbreak reached what the minister called "a third peak."

In a news conference, Koca also said further shipments of coronavirus vaccines from China's Sinovac Biotech and Pfizer and BioNTech in the coming months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)