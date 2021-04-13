Left Menu

Ireland is latest country to restrict use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Ireland became the latest European country to restrict the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, recommending on Monday that it only be given to those over 60, presenting a new challenge to the national vaccine rollout. A European Medicines Agency (EMA) investigation of blood clots in the brain reported by some people given the AstraZeneca vaccine has prompted an increasing number of European countries to change their recommendations on who should be given the shot.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 13-04-2021 01:33 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 01:31 IST
Ireland is latest country to restrict use of AstraZeneca vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Ireland became the latest European country to restrict the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, recommending on Monday that it only be given to those over 60, presenting a new challenge to the national vaccine rollout.

A European Medicines Agency (EMA) investigation of blood clots in the brain reported by some people given the AstraZeneca vaccine has prompted an increasing number of European countries to change their recommendations on who should be given the shot. The EMA changed its guidance on the vaccine as it found possible links with very rare cases of unusual blood clots with low blood platelet counts, although it said the vaccine's advantages still outweighed the risks.

Ireland's health service cancelled AstraZeneca clinics scheduled for Tuesday while planned vaccinations are reallocated between age cohorts. "It's not necessarily the case that this will have a material impact or delay on the rollout of the programme at a population level," Ireland's deputy chief medical officer, Ronan Glynn, told a news conference.

Officials said those under 60 who have received a first dose of AstraZeneca and do not have a high-risk medical condition should wait 16 weeks rather than 12 weeks for a second dose to allow further assessment as more evidence becomes available. Ireland, which briefly halted the use of the vaccine last month while the EMA investigated the clotting incidents, has mainly relied on the Pfizer Inc-BioNTech vaccine to date, with AstraZeneca accounting for just over one in five shots administered.

The government is in the process of completing the rollout among those over 70 and plans to move to the over 65s later this month. Ireland has forecast it will receive 800,000 AstraZeneca vaccines in the second quarter - representing one-fifth of its total quarterly supply.

The government has said 80% of adults should have received at least one dose of a vaccine by the end of June, with 70% potentially fully vaccinated a month later. Almost 20% of the adult population has so far received at least one dose, with some 8% fully vaccinated. Ireland's third shutdown in the past year has turned one of the world's highest incidence rates of COVID-19 in January into one of Europe's lowest. The number of cases per 100,000 people measured over the past 14 days fell to 132 on Monday.

There has been a total of 4,785 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

LG WING dual-screen phone available for just Rs 29,999 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden open to gas tax increase, electric vehicle user fee -media report

President Joe Biden told lawmakers at a White House meeting on Monday he was open to raising the gas tax by 5 cents to pay for his infrastructure bill, an ABC News reporter said on Twitter, citing comments by Democratic U.S. Representative ...

Police say U.S. officer in Black man's killing mistakenly fired gun instead of Taser

The fatal police shooting of a 20-year-old Black man in a Minneapolis suburb appeared to be an accidental discharge by an officer who drew her gun instead of a Taser during a struggle at a traffic stop, the citys police chief said on Monday...

Entertainment News Roundup: Dwayne Johnson would run for U.S. President if people want him; French audiences develop a taste for window theatre and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Top Gun sequel delayed in summer movie setback for theatersParamount Pictures has pushed the release Tom Cruise movie Top Gun Maverick to November from July, the studio said on Fri...

Health News Roundup: Ireland is latest country to restrict use of AstraZeneca vaccine; UK reports highest number of new COVID cases since April 1 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Gilead to stop late-stage study of COVID-19 treatmentGilead Sciences Inc said on Monday it had decided to stop a late-stage trial of its intravenous treatment, Veklury, in high-risk non-h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021