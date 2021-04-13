Left Menu

COVID-19: Ten states account for over 80 per cent of new cases

Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, account for 80.80 percent of fresh COVID-19 cases reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday as 1,61,736 new infections were registered in 24 hours. The other states in the list of 10 are Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Kerala. As Indias daily new cases continue to rise, Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 51,751.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 13:47 IST
COVID-19: Ten states account for over 80 per cent of new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, accounting for 80.80 percent of fresh COVID-19 cases reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday as 1,61,736 new infections were registered in 24 hours.

The other states in the list of 10 are Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Kerala.

As India's daily new cases continue to rise, Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 51,751. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 13,604 while Chhattisgarh reported 13,576 new cases, the ministry said.

Delhi has reported over 13,500 cases in 24 hours, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday. India's total active caseload has reached 12,64,698 which now comprises 9.24 percent of the country's total infections. A net increase of 63,689 cases recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The five states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala cumulatively account for 68.85 percent of India's total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 44.78 percent of the total active caseload of the country.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal are among the states displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,22,53,697 with 97,168 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours.

Besides, 879 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states account for 88.05 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (258). Chhattisgarh follows with 132 daily deaths.

Thirteen states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours. These are Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Ladakh, Daman, and Diu & Dadra, and Nagar Haveli, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Arunachal Pradesh.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 10.85 crores as the 'tika utsav' enters the third day.

Cumulatively, 10,85,33,085 vaccine doses have been administered through 16,08,448 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am.

These include 90,33,621 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 55,58,103 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,00,78,589 front line workers (FLWs) who have received the 1st dose, and 49,19,212 FLWs who have taken the 2nd dose.

Besides, 4,17,12,654 and 22,53,077 beneficiaries more than 60 years old have been administered the 1st and 2nd dose respectively, while 3,42,18,175 and 7,59,654 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years have taken the 1st and 2nd doses respectively.

Eight states account for 60.16 percent of the total doses given so far in the country.

Over 40 lakh vaccination doses were administered in a span of 24 hours.

As on day-87 of the vaccination drive (12th April), 40,04,521 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 34,55,640 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 52,087 sessions for 1st dose and 5,48,881 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine.

''In terms of the number of daily doses administered globally, India continues to remain at the top with an average of 41,69,609 doses administered per day,'' the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Austria's health minister resigns, saying he's overworked

Austrias health minister announced his resignation on Tuesday, saying that he couldnt continue in the gruelling job of helping lead the countrys coronavirus response because of persistent personal health problems caused by overwork.Rudolf A...

EXCLUSIVE-Insurance startup Clearcover raises $200 mln from Eldridge, others at $1 bln valuation

Clearcover has raised 200 million in fresh capital as part of a late-stage financing round led by Eldridge, the investment firm helmed by Los Angeles Dodgers owner Todd Boehly, the digital car-insurance startup will announce on Tuesday.In a...

Russia must end up Ukraine military build-up, NATO says

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on Russia on Tuesday to withdraw troops that the alliance says Moscow is massing on Ukraines borders.In recent weeks Russia has moved thousands of combat-ready troops to Ukraines borders, the l...

Tennis-Medvedev tests COVID-19 positive, out of Monte Carlo Masters

World number two Daniil Medvedev of Russia has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been withdrawn from this weeks Monte Carlo Masters, the ATP said on Tuesday.Medvedev, who was seeded second behind top-ranked Novak Djokovic at the ATP Mast...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021