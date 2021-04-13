COVID-19: Ten states account for over 80 per cent of new cases

Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, accounting for 80.80 percent of fresh COVID-19 cases reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday as 1,61,736 new infections were registered in 24 hours.

The other states in the list of 10 are Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Kerala.

As India's daily new cases continue to rise, Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 51,751. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 13,604 while Chhattisgarh reported 13,576 new cases, the ministry said.

Delhi has reported over 13,500 cases in 24 hours, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday. India's total active caseload has reached 12,64,698 which now comprises 9.24 percent of the country's total infections. A net increase of 63,689 cases recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The five states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala cumulatively account for 68.85 percent of India's total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 44.78 percent of the total active caseload of the country.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal are among the states displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,22,53,697 with 97,168 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours.

Besides, 879 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states account for 88.05 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (258). Chhattisgarh follows with 132 daily deaths.

Thirteen states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours. These are Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Ladakh, Daman, and Diu & Dadra, and Nagar Haveli, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Arunachal Pradesh.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 10.85 crores as the 'tika utsav' enters the third day.

Cumulatively, 10,85,33,085 vaccine doses have been administered through 16,08,448 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am.

These include 90,33,621 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 55,58,103 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,00,78,589 front line workers (FLWs) who have received the 1st dose, and 49,19,212 FLWs who have taken the 2nd dose.

Besides, 4,17,12,654 and 22,53,077 beneficiaries more than 60 years old have been administered the 1st and 2nd dose respectively, while 3,42,18,175 and 7,59,654 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years have taken the 1st and 2nd doses respectively.

Eight states account for 60.16 percent of the total doses given so far in the country.

Over 40 lakh vaccination doses were administered in a span of 24 hours.

As on day-87 of the vaccination drive (12th April), 40,04,521 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 34,55,640 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 52,087 sessions for 1st dose and 5,48,881 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine.

''In terms of the number of daily doses administered globally, India continues to remain at the top with an average of 41,69,609 doses administered per day,'' the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)