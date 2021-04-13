Problem not of COVID vaccine shortage but of planning: Govt

Over 1.67 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs, the Centre said on Tuesday, underlining that the problem is not of vaccine shortage but of better planning.

Addressing a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said so far states and UTs have received 13,10,90,370 vaccine doses, out of which the total consumption, including wastage, has been 11,43,69,677.

''As per 11 am data, unutilized doses available with states and union territories for administration is 1,67,20,693. From now till April end, 2,01,22,960 doses are in supply pipeline to states and UTs,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)