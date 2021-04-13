Pfizer to pursue bringing COVID-19 vaccine to India after import relaxation

Pfizer to pursue bringing COVID-19 vaccine to India after import relaxationReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 19:35 IST
Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it would work towards bringing the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with Germany's BioNTech to India after the government eased import rules, after withdrawing its application in February.
"We have noted the recent announcement with regard to the regulatory pathway for global vaccines," a Pfizer spokesperson told Reuters in an email.
"We remain committed to continuing our engagement with the government towards making the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine available for use in the government's immunisation program."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
