Uttar Pradesh records highest-ever daily spike of 18,021 coronavirus cases

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reported the highest-ever single-day spike of 18,021 coronavirus cases and 85 deaths, a senior official said here.

With this, the state's infection tally stands at 7,23,582 and the death toll at 9,309.

The state's previous biggest jump of 15,353 cases was recorded on April 11.

''In the past 24 hours, 18,021 fresh cases were reported while 3,474 people were discharged during this period. There are 95,980 active cases while 6,18,293 were treated and discharged. The state has reported a total of 9,309 deaths since the start of the pandemic,'' Additional Chief Secretary of Health Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

Lucknow reported the highest number of fresh cases at 5,382, while Allahabad reported 1,856, Varanasi 1,404, Kanpur 1,271, Gorakhpur 602, according to a health bulletin issued here.

Lucknow reported 18 deaths, Kanpur 10, Allahabad eight and Gautam Buddh Nagar four, the bulletin stated.

Over 80 lakh people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine shots in the state.

So far, 3.71 crore samples have been tested, with 2.18 lakh being tested on Monday, the bulletin said.

Prasad said 12 new RT-PCR laboratories are being opened in the state to augment the testing capacity.

Meanwhile, Union Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar and his wife tested positive for COVID-19, his private assistant Alok Mathur said.

Meerganj MLA DC Verma and BJP district president Pawan Sharma have also tested positive for the disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)