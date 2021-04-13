Left Menu

Indoor stadium in Raipur converted into COVID care centre within four days

The Raipur Smart City and Raipur Municipal Corporation set up a 370-bed COVID-19 hospital in the city's indoor stadium within four days amid the growing number of cases of the infection.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 13-04-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 21:00 IST
A picture of the COVID-19 facility. (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Raipur Smart City and Raipur Municipal Corporation set up a 370-bed COVID-19 hospital in the city's indoor stadium within four days amid the growing number of cases of the infection. The COVID-19 facility is equipped with 130 ventilators, 70 normal beds, 216 oxygen concentrators, and 120 oxygen pipelines.

"We had received instructions from the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel that the situation is such that we need more oxygen beds. He had given instruction to change the indoor stadium into a complete oxygen facility," Saurabh Kumar, Commissioner, Raipur Municipal Corporation, told ANI. "Following that, we approached the smart city and a lot of donors. Within four days, we set up the facility. It is a 370-bed facility with 216 oxygen concentrators, 120 oxygen pipelines and 70 normal beds," Saurabh added.

The Municipal Commissioner further said they immediately needed 1,000 oxygen beds as the positivity rate is above 30 per cent and around 2,500 cases are being reported every day. Earlier in the day, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation including former Chief Minister Raman Singh met Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey and discussed the COVID-19 surge in the state.

The meeting comes as Chhattisgarh reported 13,576 fresh COVID-19 cases and 107 deaths on Monday, taking the active caseload to 98,856. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo said: "It is a critical situation in the state. There is a surge in cases, positivity ratio has also increased. Cannot say if malfunctioned ventilators were deliberately sent by the Centre, but some ventilators are still not working." (ANI)

