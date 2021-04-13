Left Menu

3,003 new COVID cases in Punjab, 53 deaths

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-04-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 21:48 IST
3,003 new COVID cases in Punjab, 53 deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The coronavirus tally in Punjab rose to 2.79 lakh on Tuesday with 3,003 new infections, while 53 more deaths took the toll to 7,609, a health bulletin said.

There are 28,184 active cases, while 2,612 more coronavirus patients recuperated, taking the number of recoveries to 2.43 lakh, the Health Department said.

Seven people died in Hoshiarpur, six each in Sangrur and Gurdaspur and five each in Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala, among Covid related fatalities.

Ludhiana reported 480 cases, followed by 391 in Jalandhar, 374 in Mohali, 312 in Amritsar and 298 in Patiala.

There are 50 critical patients who are on ventilator support, while 363 are on oxygen support. A total of 64,07,939 samples have been collected for testing so far, it said.

A central team, led by Additional Secretary V K Singh, took stock of the COVID situation in district, besides issuing directions to further expedite the pace of ongoing testing and vaccination.

Holding a meeting with the officials of the district administration and the Health Department, Singh asked for ramping up contact tracing so that the transmission chain of virus could be contained effectively.

The team also expressed satisfaction over the concerted efforts being made by the administration for controlling the spread of coronavirus, according to officials.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 397 cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count to 31,564. The toll reached 401 with the death of a 39-year-old man, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases stood at 3,370 and 381 patients recuperated, taking the number of recoveries to 27,793, the bulletin stated.

A total of 3,46,766 samples have been taken for testing so far, ti said.

The Chandigarh administration decided to close the Rock Garden and Sukhna Lake area will also remain closed on all weekends till the situation improves, an official release said.

Administrator V P Singh Badnore directed the Health Department to intensify screening and testing.

He ordered placing of mobile vans in crowded places like temples and gurdwaras so that the visitors could be screened and symptomatic persons could be tested immediately.

The administrator directed the department to ensure that adequate stock of medicines, oxygen cylinders, vaccines and ventilators were available in various government hospitals.

He also expressed concern over the wastage of vaccines and directed all concerned, particularly the private hospitals, to ensure that such valuable vaccines were not wasted. PTI CHS VSD HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

India's Greco-Roman wrestlers draw blank on opening day of Asian C'ship

Gurpreet Singh and Sandeep lost their bronze medal bouts as Indian wrestlers drew a blank on the opening day of the Asian Championship here on Tuesday.In 77kg, Gurpreet Singh lost his bronze play-off 0-5 to Kyrgyzstans Kairatbek Tugolbaev. ...

India, France explore ways to boost cooperation in Indo-Pacific

India and France on Tuesday explored ways to strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, including under a trilateral mechanism with Australia to address emerging challenges in the maritime and space domains.In the talks between External Af...

SC stays arrest of coal scam accused Anup Majee till April 15

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended interim relief from arrest to businessman Anup Majee, an accused in West Bengals alleged illegal coal mining and transportation scam, till Thursday. An apex court bench, headed by Justice Dr D Y Chandra...

UN rights experts urge Tanzania and Burundi to respect rights of refugees

UN human rights experts today called on the governments of Tanzania and Burundi to respect the rights of refugees and asylum seekers who have fled Burundi, deploring reports of enforced disappearances, torture, forced returns and repression...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021