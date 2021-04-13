Left Menu

Dutch PM Rutte extends pandemic lockdown as infections rise

Current measures in the Netherlands, which has seen 1.3 million coronavirus cases and more than 16,700 deaths, include the first nighttime curfew since World War Two and a ban on public gatherings of more than two people. The Dutch National Institute for Health (RIVM) said on Tuesday new cases rose by 6% in the week through April 13 to 51,240, resuming an upward trend in place since January after a slight decline in early April.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 13-04-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 23:35 IST
Dutch PM Rutte extends pandemic lockdown as infections rise
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@markrutte)

The Dutch government on Tuesday extended most pandemic lockdown restrictions including a nighttime curfew as Prime Minister Mark Rutte cited rising COVID-19 infection rates and hospitals near capacity.

"We have to see daily hospitalizations falling, then we'll be over the peak of the third wave," Rutte said at a press conference in The Hague. He said hopes that some measures could be eased on April 21 had proved illusory and they must remain in place until April 28 at the earliest. Current measures in the Netherlands, which has seen 1.3 million coronavirus cases and more than 16,700 deaths, include the first nighttime curfew since World War Two and a ban on public gatherings of more than two people.

The Dutch National Institute for Health (RIVM) said on Tuesday new cases rose by 6% in the week through April 13 to 51,240, resuming an upward trend in place since January after a slight decline in early April. Nearly 70% of Dutch intensive care beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Opinion polls show support for lockdown measures waning, in particular a ban on outdoor dining spaces at restaurants and cafes. Hospitality associations and mayors from major cities have argued the ban has little point, citing large numbers of people gathering in parks. "If the weather is getting a bit warmer, people will get together in the parks or next to the canals, so actually if you open the terraces it would be more controlled," said bar owner Omar Abadi, 45, in Amsterdam.

As of April 4, roughly 12% of Dutch people had received at least one COVID-19 shot, according to Our World in Data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Violence in Pak as police clash with Islamists; Visiting Indian Sikhs affected

Violence erupted in several cities in Pakistan as the police clashed with the protesting supporters of an Islamist political party demanding the expulsion of the French envoy over the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France.At leas...

Brazil justice gives health regulator 30 days to decide on Sputnik vaccine

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Tuesday ordered health regulator Anvisa to decide within 30 days whether it would approve the emergency import of Russias Sputnik V vaccine by the government of Maranhao state.The order came following le...

3 illegal arms factories unearthed in Ghaziabad, 18 arrested: Police

Days ahead of the panchayat elections, the Ghaziabad police has busted three illegal arms manufacturing factories, seizing a huge cache of arms and ammunition from them.The police seized a total of 47 country-made pistols, 43 rounds of live...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq up on tech gains; unfazed by vaccine pause, inflation

The SP 500 hit an intraday record high on Tuesday and the Nasdaq composite index jumped as investors flocked to tech-related stocks, and markets took the halt in Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine rollout and strong U.S. inflation in stride...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021