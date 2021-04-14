Left Menu

3,29,056 more vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2021 00:31 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 00:30 IST
3,29,056 more vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Representative Image

Maharashtra has carried out the vaccination of 3,29,056 more people against COVID-19, taking the cumulative figure to 1,05,71,680, said a state health department official on Tuesday.

The state on Monday vaccinated 6,938 healthcare professionals, 18,854 frontline workers, 1,88,553 people in the 45-59 age group and having comorbidities and 1,14,711 senior citizens (total 3,29,056), he said.

With this, 12,78,391 healthcare workers and 15,58,299 frontline workers have received vaccine doses so far, the official said.

Similarly, the state has inoculated 33,83,427 people in the 45-59 age group and with comorbidities, and 43,51,563 senior citizens till date, he said.

The nationwide vaccination against COVID-19 started on January 16 with healthcare professionals and was later extended to other priority groups.

