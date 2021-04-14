Brazil registers 3,808 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday

Brazil registers 3,808 COVID-19 deaths on TuesdayReuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 14-04-2021 02:57 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 02:55 IST
Brazil registered 3,808 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday and 82,186 additional coronavirus cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.
The South American country has now registered 358,425 total COVID-19 deaths and 13,599,994 total confirmed cases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Health Ministry
- Brazil
- South American