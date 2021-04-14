Brazil Senate leader merges inquiries into handling of pandemic

Brazil's Senate leader Rodrigo Pacheco said on Tuesday that a congressional inquiry into the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic will include federal health resources distributed to states.

The decision merges two rival proposed congressional inquiries, one into the federal response and another looking at states and municipalities, but falls short of investigating local government responses outright.

