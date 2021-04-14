Left Menu

Brazil Senate pushes forward with probe of Bolsonaro's COVID-19 response

In practice, the inquiry is a political headache for Bolsonaro, who is already facing record disapproval amid Brazil's worst coronavirus wave. Senate leader Rodrigo Pacheco said on Tuesday that a congressional inquiry into the federal response to the pandemic would be combined with a probe into how federal resources were distributed to states.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 06:08 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 06:08 IST
Brazil Senate pushes forward with probe of Bolsonaro's COVID-19 response

Brazil's Senate on Tuesday launched a probe into President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The congressional investigation, known by its Portuguese acronym as a CPI, can result in a number of actions, including the referral of possible wrongdoing to law enforcement. In practice, the inquiry is a political headache for Bolsonaro, who is already facing record disapproval amid Brazil's worst coronavirus wave.

Senate leader Rodrigo Pacheco said on Tuesday that a congressional inquiry into the federal response to the pandemic would be combined with a probe into how federal resources were distributed to states. Some Bolsonaro-aligned lawmakers had pushed for an inquiry to probe how states and municipalities have handled the pandemic, though Pacheco argued such a move could infringe on the jurisdiction of state assemblies. The COVID-19 pandemic is pushing Brazil's medical system to the limit in many parts of the country, partly due to the so-called P1 variant, which many medical experts believe is particularly infectious and deadly.

Some 3,808 Brazilians died of COVID-19 on Tuesday alone, according to Health Ministry data, bringing the total death toll to over 358,000, the second highest in the world behind the United States. Moreover, victims are getting younger with over 50% of intensive care beds occupied by patients under 40 years old, according to a study published over the weekend by the Brazilian Association of Intensive Medicine.

Bolsonaro has drawn widespread criticism for his approach to the coronavirus, which he has described as a "little flu." He has repeatedly ignored calls of health experts to wear masks and railed against the use of lockdown measures. Angered by attempts to have him investigated, Bolsonaro has blasted lawmakers. A Supreme Court judge ruled last week that enough senators had backed an inquiry into the government's pandemic response to launch the probe despite stalling by Senate leadership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Women's World Cup co-hosts Australia suffer another reality check

Australias Matildas have suffered a second successive reality check in the leadup to the Tokyo Olympics after being put to the sword 5-0 by World Cup finalists Netherlands on Tuesday, only three days after being hammered 5-2 by Germany. Jil...

New Zealand to end livestock exports due to animal welfare concerns

New Zealand said on Wednesday it will stop the export of livestock by sea following a transition period of up to two years, citing animal welfare concerns for a decision that will affect major trading partners including Australia and China....

Russia tries to ban Kosovo flag at UN -- unsuccessfully

Russia has tried for the first time to prevent Kosovos representative from speaking at the UN Security Council with the countrys flag in the background, saying the majority of council members dont recognize its independence from Serbia.The ...

Biden sends unofficial delegation to Taiwan in 'personal signal'

Former U.S. Senator Chris Dodd and former Deputy Secretaries of State Richard Armitage and James Steinberg headed to Taiwan on Tuesday at President Joe Bidens request, in what a White House official called a personal signal of the president...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021