India's new coronavirus infections hit record of 184,372

India's new coronavirus infections hit record of 184,372Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-04-2021 09:30 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 09:30 IST
India's new coronavirus infections reached a record of 184,372 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Wednesday, as most of the south Asian nation battles a second surge in cases.
The nationwide tally of infections is 13.9 million, with the data showing deaths rose by 1,027, for a toll of 172,085.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
