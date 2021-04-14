Left Menu

South Korea reports highest jump in 3 months

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 14-04-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 11:42 IST
South Korea reports highest jump in 3 months

South Korea has recorded its highest daily jump in new COVID-19 infections in about three months, as officials urge the public to maintain vigilance.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Wednesday it's confirmed 731 new cases over the past 24 hours. They brought the country's total to 111,419 with 1,782 deaths.

The spike comes amid criticism of a slow vaccine rollout while people are increasingly venturing outdoors to take advantage of good weather.

Senior health official Yoon Taeho says an increased mobility last weekend was proof that South Korea's public vigilance has loosened, and that elevating social distancing rules will be discussed in the next few days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea aims to fight Japan's Fukushima decision in world tribunal

South Korean President Moon Jae-in ordered officials on Wednesday to explore petitioning an international court over Japans decision to release water from its Fukushima nuclear plant, his spokesman said, amid protests by fisheries and envir...

Iran president calls 60% enrichment an answer to 'evilness'

Irans president has described Tehrans decision to enrich uranium up to 60 percent after saboteurs attacked a nuclear site an answer to your evilness. President Hassan Rouhani made the comments Wednesday at a Cabinet meeting. He said You wan...

Hong Kong university's guidelines on security law stoke fears over freedoms

Hong Kongs most prestigious university has recommended that a group be set up to protect academic freedom ... in conformity with national security law NSL provisions, according to a letter sent to senior faculty staff seen by Reuters.The Un...

Swimming-Australia ramps up Olympic preparations at national trials

Australian swimming will check its progress in the leadup to the Olympics at national championships on the Gold Coast this week with swimmers adapting to the Tokyo Games scheduling. Competition gets underway later on Wednesday with the heat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021