Left Menu

CWC to virtually meet on Apr 17 to discuss COVID-19 situation in country

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 15:27 IST
CWC to virtually meet on Apr 17 to discuss COVID-19 situation in country
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pexels

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will virtually meet on April 17 to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country, party sources said on Wednesday.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will chair the meeting that will be attended by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, general secretaries, and other permanent invitees to the all-important body, they said.

According to the sources, the CWC will discuss the current COVID-19 situation in the country and the steps that need to be taken urgently to check the further spread of the virus.

The highest decision-making body of Congress is also likely to pass a resolution asking the government to take effective measures to contain the spread of coronavirus and provide vaccines for all along with financial support for the poor and oppressed sections, the sources said.

Congress has been critical of the Modi government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to expand the country's vaccination drive against COVID-19.

The party leadership has also been demanding that the poor be provided cash to help them tide over the crisis.

India on Wednesday recorded the biggest daily jump of 1,84,372 COVID-19 cases that pushed the country's total tally to 1,38,73,825. With 1,027 new fatalities, the death toll surged to 1,72,085, according to Union health ministry data.

Registering a steady increase for the 35th straight day, the active cases in the country increased to 13,65,704, while the national recovery rate dropped to 88.92 percent from 89.51 on Tuesday, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gauhati HC upholds bail order of peasant activist Akhil Gogoi by special NIA court

The Gauhati High Court has upheld the bail order of peasant activist Akhil Gogoi by a Special NIA Court in relation to his alleged role in violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Assam in 2019.Dismissing an appeal by the N...

Fear of lockdown re-grips migrant labourers of Jharkhand, control room receive high number of distress calls

By Rizwan Arif As the country is witnessing a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases, the migrant labourers of Jharkhand are fear-stricken in the anticipation of another lockdown.In view of helping these migrant workers, the Jharkhand governmen...

70% employers resume hiring for blue collar jobs: Survey

With the vaccination drive in full swing in the country and high optimism on the economic recovery, the hiring of blue collar workers is resurging as 70 per cent of employers polled in a survey said they have resumed recruitment. Of the 70 ...

Rijiju expecting double digit medal haul in Tokyo Olympics

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju is expecting an unprecedented double digit medal haul from the Indian athletes in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.On Wednesday, Rijiu said the government has provided all possible support to the countrys athletes in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021