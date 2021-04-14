Maha: Collector urges people to postpone non-COVID-19 medical procedures

The Palghar district administration on Wednesday urged citizens to postpone all non-emergency and non-COVID-19 medical procedures.

In an appeal, district collector Dr Manik Gursal said this will free up beds for COVID-19 patients who need immediate treatment, as infections are increasing rapidly in the district.

The collector also issued a set of guidelines to be followed by citizens and others in social distancing and sanitising.

Meanwhile, Vikramgad MLA Sunil Bhusara donated 12 ambulances bought using his MLA fund to the district health department.

The number of ambulances available in the district's remote tribal areas were insufficient and many more were needed to transport patients from villages to hospitals and health centre, he said.

Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar has set up a round-the-clock war room to deal with the shortage of oxygen, it was stated.

The war room will be manned by a team of FDA officials who will monitor the procurement, storage and distribution of oxygen.

They will also keep a tab on patients and their progress at hospitals.

According to official data, Palghar district has recorded 60,665 COVID-19 cases, including 1,269 casualties, while Thane's tally of infections stood at 3,90,124 with 6,760 fatalities.

