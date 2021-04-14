Left Menu

67 deaths, 20,512 fresh virus cases in UP

Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday reported 67 coronavirus deaths as it witnessed 20,510 fresh cases, its highest single-day numbers that pushed the states infection count to 7,44,021, according to a senior official.So far, 9,376 people have died from the infection in the state, Additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-04-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 18:28 IST
67 deaths, 20,512 fresh virus cases in UP

Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday reported 67 coronavirus deaths as it witnessed 20,510 fresh cases, its highest single-day numbers that pushed the state’s infection count to 7,44,021, according to a senior official.

So far, 9,376 people have died from the infection in the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here. ''In the past 24 hours, 20,510 fresh cases were reported while 4,517 people were discharged in this period,'' he said, adding that the state currently has 1,11,835 active cases. As many as 6,22,810 people have recovered from the infection since last year, he added. On Tuesday, the state had recorded 18,021 cases. Over 83 lakh persons have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine in the state. On Tuesday, 2.10 lakh samples were tested, pushing the total number of samples tested so far to over 3.73 crore, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP and TMC in his maiden poll outing in Bengal

In his maiden campaign in poll-bound West Bengal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday termed BJPs claim to build Sonar Banglagolden Bengal as a mirage and said the saffron party has nothing to offer except for hatred, violence and div...

Mexican child protection law helps lure migrants to U.S. border

A sharp jump in the number of minors caught trying to enter the United States unlawfully has been partly fueled by a new Mexican law that curbs detentions of children headed to the U.S. border, according to migrants and an internal governme...

Fire breaks out at Delhi's Central Revenue building at ITO

A fire broke out on Wednesday in the Central Revenue CR building located at ITO in the national capital. As many as 14 fire engines have been rushed to the site and are engaged to douse the fire.The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the...

Boris Johnson to shorten India visit due to COVID-19 situation

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reduced the length of his trip to India later this month because of the COVID-19 situation in the country, the British Prime Ministers spokesperson said on Wednesday. Johnson will meet Prime M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021