A U.S. health advisory panel on Wednesday is set to review six reported cases of rare blood clots in women who received Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. The European Commission has decided not to renew vaccine contracts next year with companies such as AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, Italian daily La Stampa reported, citing a source from the Italian Health Ministry.

EUROPE * The suspension of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine could delay efforts to inoculate most people in the European Union by more than two months, scientific information and analytics company Airfinity said.

* Denmark became the first country to stop using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine altogether, following news of its possible link to very rare blood clot cases, while Finland extended the pause in use of the vaccine for people under 65. * Spain is confident it can maintain its current vaccination targets despite a U.S. suspension of the Johnson & Johnson shot and delays to its European rollout.

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel faced opposition to a plan to seek new powers to force lockdowns on areas with high infection rates, with the imposition of curfews drawing particular fire given the country's authoritarian past. * Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu sacked his health minister, a move he said was in response to the country's coronavirus epidemic but which threatens the future of his governing coalition.

AMERICAS * U.S. federal health agencies have recommended pausing use of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine for at least a few days after six women under age 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the shot.

* Brazil's Senate on Tuesday launched an inquiry into President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the pandemic. ASIA-PACIFIC

* India's new infections hit a record level on Wednesday with Mumbai set to be locked down at midnight, but hundreds of thousands of pilgrims still thronged to a religious festival in the north of the country. * Thailand reported 1,335 new cases, the biggest daily rise since the start of the pandemic and the third record rise this week.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * South Africa has agreed to onerous conditions like non-refundable downpayments to secure vaccines from Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer, its health minister said, describing the terms vaccine manufacturers had demanded as "difficult and sometimes unreasonable".

* A bid to secure more Pfizer/BioNTech doses for Israel's world-beating vaccination drive has become mired in political squabbles, just as its leaders saw the coveted prize of "herd immunity" as within reach. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The first study to directly compare immune reactions between Pfizer's and AstraZeneca's vaccines found strong and broadly similar antibody responses in over 80-year-olds after a first dose of either shot, scientists said. * With two vaccines now under scrutiny for possible links to very rare cases of blood clots in the brain, U.S. government scientists are focusing on whether the specific technology behind the shots may be contributing to the risk.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global stock markets pushed to record highs on Wednesday as bond yields eased, after data showed U.S. inflation was not rising too fast as the economy re-opens.

* Irish unemployment will remain above pre-pandemic levels until at least 2025, reflecting some scarring from the crisis that will see national debt peak among the highest levels in the developed world. * French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire reaffirmed the French economy should grow by 5% in 2021, and told BFM TV that financial aid measures should remain until the end of the pandemic.

(Compiled by Anita Kobylinska and Juliette Portala; Edited by Mark Heinrich and Nick Macfie)

