AstraZeneca says respects Denmark's decision to stop using its vaccine

AstraZeneca said on Wednesday it respected the decision of Danish health regulators to stop using the company's COVID-19 vaccine altogether because of a possible link to cases of a very rare type of blood clot.

"We recognise and respect the decision taken by Sundhedsstyrelsen (heath agency) in Denmark," the company said in a statement, adding that it was a matter for each country to decide over vaccination programmes based on local conditions.

"We will continue to collaborate with the regulators and local authorities in order to provide all available data to inform their decisions," the group added.

