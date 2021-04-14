Left Menu

Haryana govt prepared to deal with current surge in COVID-19 cases: Dushyant Chautala

PTI | Rewari | Updated: 14-04-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 20:35 IST
Haryana govt prepared to deal with current surge in COVID-19 cases: Dushyant Chautala

The Haryana government is prepared to deal with the current surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Wednesday, asserting that the situation does not warrant a lockdown.

Only night curfew will continue in the state along with COVID-19-related guidelines, the minister said.

''Currently, the situation does not warrant imposing a lockdown in the state. The government is completely prepared to deal with the second wave of COVID-19,'' Chautala told reporters here.

All necessary steps, including stepping up vaccination, are being taken to contain the surge, he added.

The deputy chief minister was speaking after unveiling a 350-kg bronze statue of Dr B R Ambedkar here on his birth anniversary.

A group of farmers attempted to stage a protest against the central farm laws when Chautala was in the city, but nearly 10 of them were briefly taken into preventive detention by the police.

Asked about it, Chautala said people have the right to hold peaceful protests in a democratic setup, but added that action will be taken against anyone trying to disturb order or create obstructions.

Inaugurating the statue, Chautala said the invaluable contribution of Dr Ambedkar as the chief architect of the Constitution can never be forgotten.

''Today, if we have the freedom and right to speak, it is only because of the Constitution prepared by Dr Ambedkar,'' he said.

Taking part in another event in Gurgaon, Chautala flagged off cardiac ambulances equipped with state-of-the-art facilities under the Jeevan Sarathi Campaign at the city's Artemis Hospital.

The deputy chief minister expressed hopes that these ambulances will provide health services to the people living in the farthest corners of Gurgaon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Blood and billions of dollars: NATO's long war in Afghanistan

Foreign troops under NATO command will withdraw from Afghanistan in coordination with a U.S. pull-out by Sept. 11 after two decades of war, the U.S. government said on Wednesday. Here are some facts about NATOs military involvement in suppo...

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to discuss COVID-19 situation with LG Anil Baijal during review meeting on Thursday: Govt.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to discuss COVID-19 situation with LG Anil Baijal during review meeting on Thursday Govt....

France reports 5,902 people in intensive care units with Covid-19

France saw the number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 decline by 50 to 5,902 on Wednesday, health ministry data showed....

IPL 2021: Maxwell fifty steers RCB to 149/8 against SRH

Glenn Maxwell scored a gutsy half-century to ensure that Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB, despite losing a flurry of wickets in the second half of their innings, set up a 150-run target against Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH in their Indian Premie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021