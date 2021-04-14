Haryana govt prepared to deal with current surge in COVID-19 cases: Dushyant Chautala

The Haryana government is prepared to deal with the current surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Wednesday, asserting that the situation does not warrant a lockdown.

Only night curfew will continue in the state along with COVID-19-related guidelines, the minister said.

''Currently, the situation does not warrant imposing a lockdown in the state. The government is completely prepared to deal with the second wave of COVID-19,'' Chautala told reporters here.

All necessary steps, including stepping up vaccination, are being taken to contain the surge, he added.

The deputy chief minister was speaking after unveiling a 350-kg bronze statue of Dr B R Ambedkar here on his birth anniversary.

A group of farmers attempted to stage a protest against the central farm laws when Chautala was in the city, but nearly 10 of them were briefly taken into preventive detention by the police.

Asked about it, Chautala said people have the right to hold peaceful protests in a democratic setup, but added that action will be taken against anyone trying to disturb order or create obstructions.

Inaugurating the statue, Chautala said the invaluable contribution of Dr Ambedkar as the chief architect of the Constitution can never be forgotten.

''Today, if we have the freedom and right to speak, it is only because of the Constitution prepared by Dr Ambedkar,'' he said.

Taking part in another event in Gurgaon, Chautala flagged off cardiac ambulances equipped with state-of-the-art facilities under the Jeevan Sarathi Campaign at the city's Artemis Hospital.

The deputy chief minister expressed hopes that these ambulances will provide health services to the people living in the farthest corners of Gurgaon.

