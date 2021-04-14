Karnataka best in implementing health programmes: Minister

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has said the State is the best in implementing a health and wellness centre programme.

''Karnataka has emerged the best State in the implementation of health and wellness centre programme for the year 2020-21. As of March 31, 2021, a total of 5,832 sub-centers, PHCs & UPHCs have been upgraded to health & wellness centres (HWCs) across the state,'' Sudhakar tweeted.

Earlier in the day, he told reporters there was no dearth of essential drugs and vaccines to combat coronavirus.

Also, he ruled out a lockdown saying the country cannot afford it as it would spell a doom on the economically weaker sections of society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)