Left Menu

Americas not behaving as if in midst of worsening COVID-19 crisis -regional health official warns

This rise in infections is alarming but not surprising given relaxed restrictions used to curb virus transmission, PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said at a weekly news conference, adding that vaccination will not be enough to stop this wave of contagion. "Highly transmissible variants are spreading, and social distancing measures are not as strictly observed as before," Etienne said.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 22:37 IST
Americas not behaving as if in midst of worsening COVID-19 crisis -regional health official warns

The Americas are not behaving like a region experiencing an ever-graver outbreak of COVID-19, the director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned on Wednesday. This rise in infections is alarming but not surprising given relaxed restrictions used to curb virus transmission, PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said at a weekly news conference, adding that vaccination will not be enough to stop this wave of contagion.

"Highly transmissible variants are spreading, and social distancing measures are not as strictly observed as before," Etienne said. "We are not acting like a region in the midst of a worsening outbreak.". More people have been infected with COVID-19 in the region during the last seven days than during most weeks last year, Etienne noted, while weekly deaths outnumber those of any week in 2020.

More than 1.3 million people in the Americas were infected and nearly 36,000 died last week, PAHO said. "There are simply not enough vaccines available to protect everyone in the countries at greatest risk," Etienne said. "We need to stop transmission by any means possible with the tools we have at hand."

It will be a few weeks before vaccine supplies normalize, Etienne said, adding that countries should continue to administer AstraZeneca's vaccine as adverse effects are very rare. Leaders at every level can play a crucial role by tightening measures at the first sign of mounting infections, she said.

"We've noted an obvious relaxation in the implementation of public health measures," said COVID-19 incident manager Sylvain Aldighieri. Regardless of virus variant, COVID-19 has the capacity to overwhelm health systems, he said. Countries with significant case increases should consider lockdown measures, though if outbreaks are already visible it may be too late, PAHO health emergencies director Ciro Ugarte said.

"It's clearly necessary to consider these measures," Ugarte said, adding that such measures should be localized and of very limited duration. If COVID-19 is not controlled across the world, there exists a worst-case scenario where a new vaccine-resistant variant emerges, said PAHO sub-director Jarbas Barbosa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Users could soon hide 'like' counts on Instagram, Facebook

The tiny red hearts that appear under Instagram photos of kids, kittens and sandwiches can be a source of stress for many users, an insidious way of measuring self worth and popularity. Now Facebook says its going to test out again an opt...

Hundreds of millions of women living lives ‘governed by others’, UN report shows

According to the UN Population Fund UNFPAs State of World Population Report, the lack of bodily autonomy may have worsened during the coronavirus pandemic, placing record numbers of women and girls at risk of gender-based violence and harmf...

Biden, Garland vow economic and justice reforms to benefit Black Americans

President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday promised U.S. economic and criminal justice reforms that would benefit Black communities at a conference organized by activist Al Sharpton.It is high time to respond to a...

Mathura district court closed for two days: Official

Mathura districts courts were on Wednesday closed for the next two days following the discovery of seven Covid patients in its premises, including five judicial officers, in the last few days.District Government Counsel Crime Shiv Ram Singh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021