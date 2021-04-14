Left Menu

PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-04-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 23:12 IST
Bihar reports 21 fresh COVID deaths, 4,786 new cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bihar's COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,651 after 21 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, while 4,786 fresh cases pushed the tally to 2,95,171, the health department said on Wednesday.

Altogether 1,189 patients also recovered during the period, taking the total number of cured people to 2,69,795.

The recovery rate is 91.40 per cent.

The number of active patients in Bihar currently is 23,724, the department said.

Of the fresh fatalities, four each were reported from Bhagalpur and Patna districts while the remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

Bihar has tested 1,00,134 samples for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours taking the total number of such tests to 2,48,43,640 till now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

