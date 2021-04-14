7,888 new coronavirus cases in Pune district, 94 patients die

Punedistrict in Maharashtra reported 7,888 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, which took its overall tally to 6,76,014, a health official said.

The death toll due to the pandemic reached 10,989 with 94 succumbing to the infection, he said.

''Of the 7,888 new cases, 4,206 were from areas within thePuneMunicipal Corporation limits, where the case count has grown to 3,44,029,'' he said.

A total of 4,895 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Pune city's neighbouring industrial township of Pimpri Chinchwad reported 1,517 new cases, where the COVID-19 count now stands at 1,73,319.

