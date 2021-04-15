Top German health official says need to break third COVID-19 wave now

Top German health official says need to break third COVID-19 wave nowReuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-04-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 12:56 IST
Germany's top public health official urged policymakers on Thursday to take tough action urgently to try and contain a third wave of the coronavirus.
"The situation in the hospitals is coming to a head, in some cases dramatically," RKI President Lothar Wieler told a weekly news conference, adding the situation will be worse than during the second wave.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lothar Wieler
- Germany