Germany wants to use Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody therapy more broadly

Germany would like to use Regeneron's COVID-19 monoclonal antibody cocktail as a treatment for this disease more broadly but needs to finalize some details on reimbursement, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday.

"The drug is available in Germany, we need it much more and we want it much more and we are working on rolling it out across the nation," he told a weekly news conference.

