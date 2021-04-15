Left Menu

K'taka govt asks Kumbh Mela returnees to isolate themselves and undergo COVID test

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-04-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 13:57 IST
K'taka govt asks Kumbh Mela returnees to isolate themselves and undergo COVID test

The Karnataka government has asked those returning from Kumbh Mela at Haridwar to get themselves quarantined and get tested for coronavirus infection.

''Pilgrims returning to the state after taking part in the holy Kumbh Mela at Haridwar must isolate themselves at home and undergo tests for coronavirus. I urge pilgrims to continue with their regular activities only after their COVID negative test report,'' Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted.

The Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Services K V Thrilok Chandra too issued a circular to this effect.

Citing a Standard Operating Procedure issued by the government of India for the pilgrims visiting Kumbh Mela at Haridwar, Chandra said, ''The pilgrims or visitors attending Kumbh Mela should be advised to strictly comply with the SOP.'' On their return, they should be informed to isolate themselves at home and immediately undergo compulsory RT-PCR testing and following the negative report, should resume normal activities.

The circular has been marked to the municipal commissioners, deputy commissioners of the districts, chief executive officers of the Zilla Parishad, district surgeons, district health officers and district surveillance officers.

A large number of people have thronged Haridwar, an important pilgrimage place for the Hindus, for Kumbh Snan, which occurs once in 12 years, following planet Jupiter's transit in Aquarius (Kumbh) sign.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Are the Olympics cancelled? Japan official's comments sow doubts

A senior Japanese ruling party official said on Thursday that cancelling this years Olympics in Tokyo remains an option if the coronavirus crisis becomes too dire, dropping a bomb on a hot-button issue and sending social media into a frenzy...

COVID: Main markets in Lucknow closed for few days

Most of the main markets here, including Hazratganj and Aminabad, were voluntarily closed by traders for a few days on Thursday, to check the spread of COVID-19 and break its chain.In the wake of an increase in the number of coronavirus cas...

Asian Wrestling Championship: Sarita in final; Seema, Pooja to fight for bronze

Reigning title holder Sarita Mor made an impressive comeback after a narrow opening-round defeat to storm into the 59kg final while Seema Bisla 50kg and Pooja 76kg will fight for bronze medals after losing their respective semifinals at the...

Explosives-laden drone targets U.S. forces at Iraq's Erbil airport

A drone dropped explosives near U.S. forces stationed at Erbil airport in northern Iraq late on Wednesday, Kurdish officials said, with no immediate reports of casualties.A separate rocket attack killed a Turkish soldier at a military base ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021