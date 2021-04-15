Left Menu

Centre warns against fake ministry statement enumerating COVID-19 related inputs

The Fact Check Unit of Press Information Bureau (PIB) has clarified that a message circulating on WhatsApp enumerating several COVID-19 related inputs is falsely claiming to be a press release by the Ministry of Health.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 14:56 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Fact Check Unit of Press Information Bureau (PIB) has clarified that a message circulating on WhatsApp enumerating several COVID-19 related inputs is falsely claiming to be a press release by the Ministry of Health. It clarified that the claims made in the message are fake, adding that no such press release has been issued by the Ministry of Health.

Sharing a picture of the fake press release, PIB Fact Check from its official Twitter handle tweeted today, "A message circulating on WhatsApp enumerating several COVID-19 related inputs is #falsely claiming to be a press release put out by the Ministry of Health.#PIBFactCheck The claims made in the message are #Fake. No such Press Release has been issued by the @MoHFW_INDIA" According to PIB's Fact Check Unit, the fake press release claimed, "The fears expressed earlier regarding the spread of COVID-19 in India for the last 3-4 weeks were finally confirmed today in the press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW)."

In order to check the spread of fake news on social media and following observations of the Supreme Court, PIB had set up a dedicated unit to bust rumours getting viral on social media. 'PIB Fact Check' is a verified handle on Twitter that continuously monitors trending messages on social media platforms and conducts a comprehensive review of its contents to bust fake news. (ANI)

