10 states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in COVID-19 daily cases, accounting for 80.76 per cent of the new infections reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.Indias daily new cases continue to rise and, according to the ministrys data updated at 8 am, a record 2,00,739 cases were registered in a span of 24 hours.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 16:15 IST
Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in COVID-19 daily cases, accounting for 80.76 per cent of the new infections reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

India's daily new cases continue to rise and, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am, a record 2,00,739 cases were registered in a span of 24 hours. Maharashtra reported the highest number of daily cases at 58,952 and it is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 20,439 cases and Delhi with 17,282 new cases, it said.

India's total active cases reached 14,71,877 and now comprises 10.46 per cent of the country's total infections.

A net increase of 1,06,173 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 67.16 per cent of India's total active cases, the ministry said.

It said that Maharashtra alone accounts for 43.54 per cent of the country's total active cases.

India's cumulative recoveries have surged to 1,24,29,564 with 93,528 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours.

The ministry said 1,038 deaths were reported in a day and 10 states account for 82.27 per cent of the new fatalities.

Maharashtra saw the highest number of deaths (278). Chhattisgarh follows with 120 daily deaths, it said.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 11.44 crore.

The total vaccination figure during the Tika Utsav, which was observed from April 11 to April 14, saw a jump of 1,28,98,314 doses being administered to people of the eligible population groups across the country, the ministry said, adding that the Tika Utsav aimed to give boost inolculation across the country by covering the public and private sectors..

Cumulatively, 11,44,93,238 vaccine doses have been administered through 16,98,138 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am.

These include 90,64,527 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 56,04,197 HCWs who have taken the second dose, and 1,02,13,563 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 50,64,862 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

Besides, 4,34,71,031 and 27,47,019 beneficiaries over 60 years of age have been administered the first dose and the second dose, while 3,74,30,078 and 8,97,961 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years have taken the first dose and the second dose respectively. Over 33 lakh vaccination doses were administered in a span of 24 hours. As on Day-89 of the vaccination drive, 33,13,848 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 28,77,473 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 44,864 sessions for the first dose and 4,36,375 beneficiaries received the second dose of a vaccine, the ministry said.

