Left Menu

CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine attracts rising interest

CureVac said in a statement on Thursday that it would start testing its COVID-19 vaccine on adolescents as young as 12 at the end of the month, as it gets ready to publish initial efficacy results for adults in the second quarter. The spokesman reiterated the group - which is backed by investors Dietmar Hopp, the Gates Foundation, GlaxoSmithKline as well as the German government - hoped to file for regulatory approval at the end of May or early June.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 19:08 IST
CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine attracts rising interest

German biotech firm CureVac said it has seen the number of requests for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine increase over the past few days, as concerns over rare side effects have hit some other coronavirus shots. A CureVac spokesman said on Thursday that requests have been coming in from various quarters, including governments and international organisations but he declined to elaborate. The group is to hold an analyst call on fourth-quarter results at 1400 GMT.

The European Union in November secured up to 405 million doses of CureVac's two-shot vaccine, which has yet to win regulatory approval, the company's only large supply contract so far. Europe's choppy vaccine rollout hit more trouble this week after Johnson & Johnson (J&J) suspended shipments of its COVID-19 shot and Denmark said it would drop a similar vaccine from AstraZeneca over very rare cases of blood clotting.

In many European countries, AstraZeneca's shot has been limited to the elderly as the side effect in question, clotting in the brain, has primarily been seen in young and middle-aged vaccine recipients. CureVac said in a statement on Thursday that it would start testing its COVID-19 vaccine on adolescents as young as 12 at the end of the month, as it gets ready to publish initial efficacy results for adults in the second quarter.

The spokesman reiterated the group - which is backed by investors Dietmar Hopp, the Gates Foundation, GlaxoSmithKline as well as the German government - hoped to file for regulatory approval at the end of May or early June. CureVac said it would initially enrol about 40 adolescents aged 12 to 17 in Peru and Panama, the first stage of a broader study in this age group.

Its ongoing pivotal Phase 2b/3 study known as Herald, and initiated in December, has completed recruitment with over 40,000 adult participants in Europe and Latin America, the company said on Thursday. Nasdaq-listed CureVac repeated it aims to produce up to 300 million doses of the vaccine in 2021 and up to 1 billion in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lawyer seeks postponement of AoR exam due to rise in COVID-19 cases

A lawyer and BJP leader wrote to the secretary general of the Supreme Court on Thursday urging postponement of the Advocate On Record AoR examination, scheduled in June, in view of an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases.The Centre has alread...

Boris Johnson's India visit to finalise ‘Roadmap 2030’ for India-UK ties

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India from April 25 and is set to agree a Roadmap 2030 for re-energised India-UK relations across trade and investment and climate action, the Indian High Commission in London said on Thursday...

196 people in Pakistan lost lives to violence in first quarter of 2021: Report

Nearly 200 people in Pakistan have lost their lives in Pakistan due to violence in the first quarter of 2021 with 70 per cent of all fatalities reported in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Area...

SC quashes FIR in rape case after parties says it was outcome of some misunderstanding

The Supreme Court has quashed an FIR lodged in 2013 over allegation of rape after the accused as well as the complainant said it was an outcome of some misunderstanding between them and they are happily married since 2014.A bench of Justice...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021