Left Menu

Ayodhya administration may ban religious gathering in temple town: DM

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 15-04-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 20:19 IST
Ayodhya administration may ban religious gathering in temple town: DM

The authorities here are bracing themselves for the arrival of a large number of seers on Ram Navami after participating in the Haridwar Kumbh, and an official said a ban on religious gatherings cannot be ruled out to prevent a Covid-19 spike.

The administration could also consider banning the entry of visitors without a negative RT-PCR report, not older than 48 hours, according to District Magistrate A K Jha.

“If required”, the boundaries of Ayodhya will be sealed and the administration will not allow any religious congregation on Ram Navami in Ayodhya, Jha said.

According to tradition, seers from all religious seats in the country visit Ayodhya every year to celebrate Ram Navami.

The city is likely to witness a tussle between faith and pandemic this year as a large number of saints returning from the Haridwar Kumbh are expected to visit Ayodhya on April 21 to celebrate Ram Navami, point out Ayodhya-based seers.

“It will be a very pious moment to visit Ayodhya after taking part in the Kumbh at Haridwar. Many seers from Ayodhya too have gone to Haridwar to take part in Kumbh and they too will return on Ram Navami,” Acharya Yugal Kishore Sharan Shastri, the Mahant of Saryu Kunj temple in Ayodhya, told PTI.

This exposes the temple town to the risk of a spurt in coronavirus cases after the Ram Navami as the number of Covid positive among devotees and seers attending Kumbh has reached over 1,700, confirming fears that one of the world's largest religious gatherings may turn out to be a super spreader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL Scoreboard: DC vs RR

Scoreboard from the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals here on Thursday.Delhi Capitals Prithvi Shaw c Miller b Unadkat 2 Shikhar Dhawan c Samson b Unadkat 9 Ajinkya Rahane c b Unadkat 8 Rishabh Pant run out 51 Marcus Sto...

Teen girl found pregnant after being drugged, raped in Haryana

A 13-year-old girl was found pregnant here after allegedly being drugged and raped by different people, police said on Thursday.A couple and a woman were arrested in Yamunanagar after the girl narrated her ordeal to the police.The key accus...

France's COVID-19 death toll breaches 100,000; eighth-highest in world

Frances COVID-19 death toll rose on Thursday to more than 100,000, according to the latest hospital figures from the health ministry, marking a bleak milestone for President Emmanuel Macrons government. Data from the health ministrys GEODES...

Indian star shuttler duo getting Plan B ready for Tokyo Games

In their quest to win Olympic medal, Indias star doubles players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are adding a Plan B to their strategy by incorporating tactical European style of play under new coach Mathias Boe.The world number 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021