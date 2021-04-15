Left Menu

Mahindra & Mahindra plants in Maha operating at lower manning levels

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 20:42 IST
Representative image

Homegrown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday said its different factories in Maharashtra are operating with lower levels of manning while adhering to specified protocols in the wake of restrictions imposed by the state government.

The company also said all of its offices in Maharashtra are also closed following the 15-day curfew that began on Wednesday, as the state government, which stopped short of announcing a full-scale lockdown, enforced stricter curbs on public activities, to curb spread of coronavirus.

''The well-being and safety of our associates is our biggest priority. In accordance with the 'Break the Chain' guidelines shared by the Maharashtra government, our plants are operational with lower levels of manning and following strict adherence to social distancing, hygiene protocols and safety, including compulsory testing for COVID at the plant and maintaining high standards of safety for our associates,'' Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Chief Human Resources Officer, Automotive and Farm Sectors, Rajeshwar Tripathi said in an emailed response.

He further said, ''All our offices in Maharashtra remain closed.'' M&M has manufacturing units in Maharashtra located at Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik for its automotive and farm equipment divisions.

In the fight against COVID-19, Tripathi said M&M has provided an array of offerings to support its associates' physical and mental health. ''We have extended our support to our associates to benefit from the nation-wide vaccination program. We are bearing the cost of inoculation for our associates and their spouses, eligible as per the government guidelines,'' he said.

To further facilitate this on priority, Tripathi said,''We have partnered with hospitals at various locations. So far, more than 90 per cent of our eligible workforce, including temporary and contractual associates, above the age of 45 years have been vaccinated.'' The company has also also established company maintained quarantine centers for its associates at hotspots like Mumbai and Pune, he said adding ''we are providing for complete medical assistance where required, in collaboration with hospitals at all locations''.

